UBA partners MFS Africa on seamless digital financial transaction

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc. and MFS Africa, Africa’s largest digital payments hub, have announced a partnership that will see both institutions offer innovative and timely solutions to a wide range of customers, especially in the area of remittances, electronic money services, SMEs payments, as well as integration to businesses for cross border payments.

These services are expected to cover the 20 African countries UBA operates in, which include; Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Liberia, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Mali and Senegal. Both organisations signed an MoU at the UBA Head Office in Lagos on Tuesday, heralding the start of a partnership that will be pivotal in leveraging MFS Africa’s digital payment hub that connects over 400 million mobile money users to a wide range of partners including mobile money operators, money transfer organisations, fintechs, enterprise .erchants, and others, to drive distribution of financial services at scale.

UBA’s Group Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, who spoke during the signing ceremony, expressed his excitement at the plethora of offerings that UBA customers would enjoy from the partnership. “We are very pleased to be partnering with MFS Africa in this venture that will see us offering seamless digital solutions to most of the financial challenges of our customers. “UBA is ready and with the value that MFS Africa is known for we are indeed set to dominate the entire banking space in Africa,” Akinyemi said. He explained that the partnership would help to boost an array of services which will include a centralised payment hub that enables cross-border payments across multiple rails through a single integration; inbound and outbound cross border remittances; SMEs payments digitisation; domestic and cross border corporate disbursements; remittance Africa China corridor; Bin sponsorship and web acquiring.

 

