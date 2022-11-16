UBA pledges commitment to education development

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has restated its continued pledge towards the education of the young ones and the overall development of education in Nigeria, and Africa by extension. This is as the UBA Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, stated that the bank remained vested in the youth, who are the future of the continent.

“As a bank, we are interested in empowering our youth, and to do this, we must educate them, through efforts such as these,” he stated. He disclosed this during the grand finale of this year’s edition of the 2022 edition of the UBA Foundation Annual National Essay Competition, tagged: “UBA Foundation NEC 2022,” which took place at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, VI, Lagos.

Fifteen-year-old Otong Usongobong Paul from Akwa- Ibom State emerged the overall winner of the competition. UBA Foundation is the CSR arm of Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc. The UBA Foundation education initiative, which entered its 12th edition this year, has over a decade been changing lives through its scholarship programme that has continued to impact the lives of students and their communities.

Otong, a student of Federal Government Girls College, Ikot-Obio Itong, Akwa- Ibom, beat 11 other finalists to clinch the star prize at the competition, which recorded over 5,000 entries from Senior Secondary School students across the country. For her brilliant performance, she was offered a scholarship worth N5 million to study in any African university of her choice, as well as a state-of the-art laptop, among other prizes she received at the NEC 2022 grand finale held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Lagos. “The truth is that we are launching these programmes in all the 20 countries where UBA has a presence. Already, some of these countries have commenced the exercise.

I was in Sierra Leone a few weeks ago where the NEC was held, and I was really encouraged by the enthusiasm and participation. Since we at UBA know that our future lies with our kids, they will take Africa to the world where it needs to be,” Alawuba said. Also, on his part, the Chairman of the UBA Foundation, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, while congratulating the 12 finalists, said UBA has been touching lives and making a great impact through the UBA Foundation and has produced hundreds of winners, some of who have graduated from higher schools and have been impacting their communities.

He said: “We set up this competition over 12 years ago, because we saw the need to allow students to express themselves and convey their ideas, and over the years, we have seen that we are doing something very unique and truly African. We have awarded scholarships to over 60 students, and we have been able to produce doctors, engineers, lawyers through this platform,” Uzoka said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...