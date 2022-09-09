Business Top Stories

UBA records strong double digit growth across income lines

Posted on

…declares N0.20k interim dividend

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced its audited financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2022, recording doubledigit growth across key income lines as well as significant progress in the contribution from its subsidiaries. At the end of the first two quarters of the year, the bank was able to deliver a 12.6 per cent appreciation in profit before tax to N85.7 billion, up from N76.2 billion recorded in the same period of 2021. Despite numerous business, economic as well as geo-political environmental challenges including continued supply-chain in-terruptions due to Covid, the Russia and Ukraine conflict, and the resultant rise in prices of global commodities, that characterised the first six months of the year, the tier1 lender delivered impressive numbers, with gross earnings hitting N372.4 billion, a solid 17.8 per cent growth when compared with N316 billion that was posted the same period in the prior year. Operating income also grew by 20.1 per cent to N256 billion in the period, while the firm’s profit after tax closed the first half stronger at N70.3 billion, up by 16.1 per cent compared to the N60.6 billion same period in 2021.

A further breakdown of the Bank’s half-year result, which was filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group(NGX), in the early hours of Thursday, September 8, showed total assets continued on an upward trajectory, increasing 5.4 percent to about N9 trillion. UBA delivered on its core mandate of extending loans to credit-worthy customers, with loans and advances increasing by 4 percent to N3trillion; whilst deposits rose by 7.9 percent to N7.6 trillion at the end of the period. Shareholders’ funds however declined marginally by 2 percent to N788.5 billion, owing mainly to the decline in its foreign operations translation reserve as well as fair value losses suffered from the investment securities valuation occasioned by the increasing interest rate regime across the globe.

With the strong doubledigit growth in PAT vis-àvis the marginal decline in shareholder’s fund, the Group’s return on equity (RoE) closed the period stronger at 17.7 per cent, whilst return on assets (RoA) came to 1.6 per cent, up by 9 basis points. Reaffirming its commitment to shareholders and the investing public, the Board of Directors of UBA Plc declared an interim dividend of 20kobo per share for every ordinary share of N0.50 each held by its shareholders.

 

Our Reporters

