UBA’ RED Radio podcast now live 24/7

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a podcast, RED Radio, which is available 24/7, providing round the clock informative and entertaining content, bringing out the best of the continent. According to a press release, RED Radio www.

itsredradio.com was berthed as part of the communication suite of UBA to provide real time content to listeners across the African continent and globally. UBA’s Group Head Corporate Communications, Bola Atta, explained that the platform is an affirmation of the leading role that UBA is playing in the innovative space on the African continent as the bank keeps seeking more ways to reach out to and galvanise people. She said: “RED Radio can be described as a meeting place. It is an avenue to discuss all kinds of issues that affect the youths on the continent, whether it be business related, health, relationships, sports, lifestyles… anything.

Like this: Like Loading...