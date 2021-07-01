Business

UBA’ RED Radio podcast now live 24/7

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a podcast, RED Radio, which is available 24/7, providing round the clock informative and entertaining content, bringing out the best of the continent. According to a press release, RED Radio www.

itsredradio.com was berthed as part of the communication suite of UBA to provide real time content to listeners across the African continent and globally. UBA’s Group Head Corporate Communications, Bola Atta, explained that the platform is an affirmation of the leading role that UBA is playing in the innovative space on the African continent as the bank keeps seeking more ways to reach out to and galvanise people. She said: “RED Radio can be described as a meeting place. It is an avenue to discuss all kinds of issues that affect the youths on the continent, whether it be business related, health, relationships, sports, lifestyles… anything.

Business

BIS: U.S. dollar still dominates international funding markets

The U.S. dollar remains the pre-eminent international funding currency, even amid significant shifts in market structure, according to a new report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The report stated that while US dollar funding is below its peak of a decade ago relative to the size of the global economy, the currency’s share […]
Business

Importers fret as Customs insists on physical examination

Importers have said that the new policy of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to examine all containers physically will cause delay and elongate turnaround time, but the Service insists that it would curb fraud and other security challenges, BAYO AKOMOLAFE Over time, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had complained that importers and customs agents indulged in […]

Business

Failed port projects gulp billion of naira

After huge spending, the Federal Government has said that river ports in the country are waste of public funds because they are not feasible for business, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Despite the economic benefits taunted by the government, the river ports being constructed in some parts of the country by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) […]

