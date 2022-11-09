Business

UBA reiterates commitment to development of SMEs across Africa

Posted on

Citing the increased funding it has provided to the sector, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has said that it is committed to the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa. UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, said this while delivering his keynote address at the flag-off of the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair.

UBA has been the lead sponsorship partner for the annual event since 2019. Speaking on the theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,” Akinyemi explained that armed with the firm belief that SMEs remains the bedrock of any country’s economic development, UBA had pioneered products and services specifically targeted at SMEs and young entrepreneurs towards meeting their financial needs, having access to markets and building capacity. “We are focused on creating value, connecting and facilitating business across Africa and between Africa with the rest of the world. Already, we have done a trade of about $7.7 billion and Export trade of about $29.4 billion as at August 2022,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

