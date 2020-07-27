UBA reiterates support for creative industry

The Executive Producer of the United Bank for Africa’s (UBA) Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, Bola Atta, has said that the lender will continue to support the creative industry to ensure that more youth are gainfully employed and presented with opportunities that showcase their talent, thereby boosting economies across the continent.

She stated this at the premiere of the third season of the online series, “The Men’s Club (TMC),” on REDTV’s Youtube channel last Wednesday. The 13-episode smash series is powered by REDTV, producers of hit shows such as Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, Assistant Madams, Red Hot Topics, Hotel Boutique and many more. Speaking shortly before TMC3 came on screen, Atta noted that although there had been a slight delay in production of the hit series thirds season due to the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 Pandemic, there were efforts taken to ensure that the delay was not prolonged.

“TMC is one of our major hit series brought from the REDTV stables and powered by the United Bank for Africa(UBA). We worked really hard to ensure we were bringing the best this season despite all the delays. The TMC fans have been so loyal and we needed to give them what they wanted.

The Covid -19 lockdown meant that we had to halt production right in the middle and this caused quite a bit of stress for us.

However, the minute the lock down eased up, we put the very best measures in place for safety and security for cast and crew, limited the numbers and went back into production,” she said. She noted: “REDTV was birthed by the United Bank for Africa, to support the creative industry in Nigeria and across the African continent and for over four years now, we have been creating employment and honing creative talent through entertainment.

The potential revenue that can be generated in this industry is often under-estimated and it is only in recent times that more people have had the courage to leave traditional professions and embrace the creatives.” Also speaking about TMC3, CEO, Urban Vision and Director of The Men’s Club, Tola Odunsi, expressed delight at the reception which the series has received over the years. He also praised UBA and REDTV for the continuous support towards ensuring that viewers are always provided with the best quality entertainment. “We are extremely pleased to partner with UBA and REDTV to create top quality content and jobs. Working with UBA and REDTV has been amazing and with their support, more jobs continue to be created in the entertainment sector.

On TMC 3 production we were able to hire a lot of people in different capacities and that ultimately equates to impacting many families, many lives. All thanks to UBA’s support,” Odunsi said. The blockbuster series, TMC, which has enjoyed a huge following since its first release in 2018, has taken viewers on a roller-coaster ride with Africa’s most eligible young men – Ayoola Ayoola, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim and Baaj Adegbule, on their adventure filled with love, friendship, fear, betrayal and Romance.

