UBA restates commitment to boost economic growth through SMEs

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has reiterated its commitment to supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and on the continent as part of efforts to boost economic growth. According to UBA’s Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, who stated this while commenting on the lender’s recent loan position, “our passion for Small Businesses and great ideas has never been in doubt and is evident in the firm support given to individuals and business as our loan products are tailored specifically to meeting the varying needs of all our customers.”

He further stated that “despite the tumultuous impact of Covid-19 globally and across our 23 countries of operation, we created N519.0 billion additional loans as we continued to support our customers and their businesses. Customer deposits grew 48.1 per cent to N5.7 trillion, driven primarily by additional N1.8 trillion in retail deposits.

“As a global bank, we remain well capitalised and determined to successfully drive financial inclusion on the continent through our innovative products and vast network. Our capital adequacy and liquidity ratios came in at 22.4 per cent and 44.3 per cent, well above the respective regulatory minimum of 15.0 per cent and 30.0 per cent.” Speaking on the bank’s strategy, he said: “Our primary strategy will continue to focus on providing excellent services from our customers’ standpoint, putting the customer first always. Looking ahead, I am inspired by the achievements we have made since the launch of our transformation programme.

“We have expanded market share considerably across the geographies where we operate and are consolidating our digital banking leadership in Africa. “We will continue to leverage our diversified business model and dedicated workforce to further strengthen our position as ‘Africa’s Global Bank.” Commenting on some of the bank’s loan products, its Group Head, Consumer Lending, Anant Rao, noted that the Senior Citizens Loan was designed to support pensioners within the ages of 55 years to 70 years. Anant further explained that no collateral was required to access loans, such as the UBA Personal Loans, Auto Loans, Asset Finance and Mortgage.

On Personal Loans, Anant said: “It is a product designed to aid the finance of the daily needs of our customers. Available to employees whose salaries and other emoluments are being paid through UBA or who are willing to transfer their accounts to UBA. “Here, required documents include letter of introduction and awareness from employer, copy of customer’s staff ID, copy of customer’s Valid ID, duly accepted offer letter and duly filled loan application form.’’

