UBA rewards 20 winners with scholarship grants in kiddies, teens draw

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded a total of 20 kids with N200,000 each as scholarship grants in its just concluded Kiddies and Teens Draw, which held in Lagos on Thursday. According to a press release, the winners had qualified to win in this year’s first draw because their parents/guardians had maintained standing instructions of N10,000 to their child/ward’s UBA Kiddies or Teens Accounts for a six-month period. The statement said: “The draw is an innovative first of its kind initiative conceptualised by UBA with special intention to inculcate a savings culture that set kids and teens up for a secure future as well as put them on a strong footing for independence and ultimately actualising their dreams.” The virtual draws, witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), saw winners emerge from across all the regions of the country. The 20 kids and teenagers, who won N200,000 educational grants, were Anderson Andikan Nathan, Salihu Yakubu Mahamud, Simeon Thankgod Ofomona, Nwaeze Annabel Chiziterem, Eva Favour Emmanuga Makuachukwu, Ifechukwudi Divine Ugbeh, Jeremiah Unekwuojo Isyaku, Iyare Francesca Owa and Okoye Gerald Munachi. Others are Charles-Agwanyokha Salvation Ilamosi, Ngbede Godswill Ishor, Molokwu Ezidinma Kosisochukwu, Nancy Esohe Aigboduwa, Alika Anwuli Erika, Funebi j Tapre, Ebubechukwu Goodluck Ephraim, Uchegbu Benedicta Chidera, Ireoluwa David Aderinola, Njoku Chinecherem Judith and Mariam Odunayo Oyewole. One of the winners, Okoye Gerald, whose father was contacted over the phone following his winning was very excited and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the management of UBA for the opportunity. ‘Thank you, UBA, thank you. This is very thoughtful coming from the bank. It goes a long way in showing that UBA is indeed passionate and dedicated to the growth of its customers and their children. A bank that grooms the young is indeed a wise bank”, he said. UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, who congratulated all the winners after the draw, said that apart from the monthly and quarterly rewards that the bank gives to its loyal customers in the UBA Bumper and savings promo, the bank had gone a step further to encourage parents to instil the savings culture in their kids and teenagers. She said: “I will like to let you know that this is another first from UBA, and of course, we are very excited at this because it again goes to show that we take very seriously the mandate of ensuring financial inclusion and this time, we are catching them young and ensuring that as they grow, they increasingly become financially discipline and can fuel their dreams to a happy end, which exactly what we are passionate about as a bank.”

