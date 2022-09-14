Uba Sani best Northern Senator since First Republic –Rep

The political fortunes of the Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections, Senator Uba Sani, gained a significant boost on Monday, when he was described as the best federal parliamentarian from the North since the First Republic.

Tajuddeen Abbas, the member representing Zaria Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, said: “As far as I know, since the Senate of the First Republic to this day, there has never been a Northerner who, as a first-timer possessing no experience and antecedents, performed exceptionally-well in the Federal Parliament as Distinguished Senator Uba Sani.” Abbas, who holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau, was speaking when Sani inaugurated the constituency projects he executed in his Zaria Constituency. He said: “Apart from the capital projects he attracted to his 7-LGA Constituency, Senator Uba Sani, is reputed to have tabled numerous bills, many of which President Buhari signed into law, to the benefit of not only Northern Nigeria, but the entire country.

“Considering his towering accomplishments, I make bold to congratulate us in Kaduna State for having Senator Uba Sani as our governorship candidate for the 2023 elections.” Abbas appealed to the entire Kaduna State electorate to elect, not only Sani as their governor, but also members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly on the APC platform to build the required executivelegislature harmony to enable Uba Sani deliver the projects and programmes he has fashioned out for the state.

