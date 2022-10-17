News

Uba Sani woos investors for Kaduna

The Kaduna 2023 APC governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has assured the people of State, investors and development partners that the legacy of Mallam Nasir El Rufai will not just be sustained in the coming years but will be bolstered to continue to meet the citizens’ collective needs.

The lawmaker, who gave the assurance to a packed audience of local and foreign investors at the 7th edition of the annual Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit, also commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration’s ‘ease of doing business’ policy.

Senator Uba Sani, while giving the vote of thanks at the brief event, urged the people of Kaduna State to “come out enmasse to support and vote for our presidential candidate and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming general elections.”

“I congratulate my boss and my leader, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his dynamic team for sustaining KADINVEST and elevating it to arguably the best business promotion summit in Nigeria. Kaduna State has been put on a sure path towards actualising its potentials,” Uba Sani stated.

Earlier, the lawmaker joined Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s entourage with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay homage to His Highness, Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli at his palace in Zaria.

 

 

Reporter

