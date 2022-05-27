UBA set to reward loyal customers in Super Savers Draw

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to reward several of its loyal customers in its upcoming Super Savers Draw which will be held today May 27, at the UBA head office, Marina, Lagos. The UBA Super Savers Draw is a promo organised by the bank through a series of transparent draws, which will see hundreds of its savings account holders rewarded with huge prizes after a transparent draw. At the draws, one lucky customer will win N2 million, N1.2 million, N500,000 each; while N100,000 cash prize will be up for grabs for 20 Bumper Account holders.

Another 10 Savings Account holders will win N1million each and some university students with a NextGen Account will win a monthly salary of N15,000 for a year. UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, who spoke ahead of the draws, explained that the Super Savers promo is yet again another opportunity for customers to have their lives transformed. All existing customers should do to qualify is to ensure that they save monthly in their UBA Savings Account, while new customers should simply dial 91920# to open a UBA Bumper Account.

