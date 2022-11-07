Business

UBA: SMEs growth key to Africa’s future

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, has said that the Tier 1 lender pays a lot of attention to supporting entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) because it believes this holds the key to the continent’s future. He stated this in a chat with journalists at the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF2022) on Friday.

According to him, UBA will continue to drive the exposure of SMEs to digital sales outlets in Nigeria and across Africa through the Bank’s Marketplace and will also continue to enhance the capital of SMEs and commercial businesses in the country and across the continent through its innovative products, such as the SME working capital loan.

He said: “We believe that entrepreneurship is the bedrock of economic development. And a key segment of  that is the SMEs. So, that SME segment is something we are focusing on actively by first of all creating that appropriate structure that would look after SMEs; supporting them not only in terms of financing, but building their capabilities as well; having webinars and sessions with them on how they can build businesses. “The future of Africa, we believe, lies more in developing SMEs. That is what is going to make us self-reliant.

Rather than importing, we should be developing, building and manufacturing things that we can use and export as well.” Commenting on UBA’s decision to be the “headline sponsor” for the LITF this year, Akinyemi said: “The trade fair represents a major nexus of connecting buyers with sellers and businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa.

st of such an event within the West African sub region (Lagos undoubtedly is the economic capital for West Africa) and UBA connects business across West Africa, there is no way we would operate and this event will be taking place and we will not be leading the sponsor.”

He further stated: “We are a platform that projects services across businesses that would be coming to the trade fair over the next few days.

And this we have done since 1977, and we are now the headline sponsor for this event for three years running. We intend to continue to do that because one of the key themes of our business is connecting trade and businesses.”

He also explained that being a major sponsor of the LITF supported UBA’s vision of being Africa’s global bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Danbatta advocates diversification to stall economic crisis

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has underscored the centrality of economic diversification and ethical leadership at all levels of government as panacea to the current economic headwinds in Nigeria. Danbatta stated this when he delivered a paper titled: “Ethical Leadership as an Instrument for National Sustainability in the […]

nngx
Business

NGX: All-Share Index appreciates by 1.47%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) All-Share Index, on Wednesday, rebounded by 1.47 per cent, following Dangote Cement’s gain. Specifically, the index, which opened at 50,075.47, rose by 725.76 points or 1.47 per cent to close at 49,350.71. Similarly, the market capitalisation increased by N390.92 billion to close at N27.01 trillion compared with N26.62 trillion achieved […]
Business

Investors earn N700bn dividends in 1 year

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Investors have raked in over N700 billion from dividend payout by companies listed on Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited year to date.   According to a report from NGX, so far, 58 companies across 10 sectors of quoted companies on the Exchange have paid out N732.915 billion.   This is broken down as follows, financial services […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica