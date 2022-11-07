UBA: SMEs growth key to Africa’s future

The Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, has said that the Tier 1 lender pays a lot of attention to supporting entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) because it believes this holds the key to the continent’s future. He stated this in a chat with journalists at the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF2022) on Friday.

According to him, UBA will continue to drive the exposure of SMEs to digital sales outlets in Nigeria and across Africa through the Bank’s Marketplace and will also continue to enhance the capital of SMEs and commercial businesses in the country and across the continent through its innovative products, such as the SME working capital loan.

He said: “We believe that entrepreneurship is the bedrock of economic development. And a key segment of that is the SMEs. So, that SME segment is something we are focusing on actively by first of all creating that appropriate structure that would look after SMEs; supporting them not only in terms of financing, but building their capabilities as well; having webinars and sessions with them on how they can build businesses. “The future of Africa, we believe, lies more in developing SMEs. That is what is going to make us self-reliant.

Rather than importing, we should be developing, building and manufacturing things that we can use and export as well.” Commenting on UBA’s decision to be the “headline sponsor” for the LITF this year, Akinyemi said: “The trade fair represents a major nexus of connecting buyers with sellers and businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa.

st of such an event within the West African sub region (Lagos undoubtedly is the economic capital for West Africa) and UBA connects business across West Africa, there is no way we would operate and this event will be taking place and we will not be leading the sponsor.”

He further stated: “We are a platform that projects services across businesses that would be coming to the trade fair over the next few days.

And this we have done since 1977, and we are now the headline sponsor for this event for three years running. We intend to continue to do that because one of the key themes of our business is connecting trade and businesses.”

He also explained that being a major sponsor of the LITF supported UBA’s vision of being Africa’s global bank.

