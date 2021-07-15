News

Uba suffers loss as court declines jurisdiction on suit against Ozigbo

Senator Ugochukwu Uba yesterday suffered another judicial fatality, following a ruling by the High Court of Anambra that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit before it. It will be recalled that in the suit with file No. A/230/2021, Senator Ugochukwu Uba vs. INEC, PDP & ANOR, which was formally adjourned in open court by the presiding Judge, Honorable Justice Obiora A. Nwabunike, to the 14th day of September 2021, was recalled following alleged pressures, blackmail and threats by the plaintiff.

The legal team of the PDP had on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, raised the alarm over reports that the plaintiff’s counsel, Chief B.E.I Nwofor, was manoeuvring in the court to procure another “black market” order of injunction to truncate the course of justice. Part of the statement by the team reads: “We wish to bring to the attention of the general public, particularly the National Judicial Council (NJC), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and to all stakeholders in the Nigerian Administration of Justice System that a serious attempt is being made to assault the principle of the rule of law.

“The honourable court, in its wisdom, decided that since the order has abated by the effluxion of time, there was no need to use the process of a formal motion to vacate the said order. In the words of the honourable court, the order is dead and the only thing remaining is the funeral and the burial. “The honourable court meticulously interviewed all the leading counsel for the parties, who dutifully identified all the processes they filed in the suit. Meanwhile, the court had to rise for some time to enable it to resolve in chambers with the leading counsel to the application by one of the parties to the Administrative Judge for the transfer of the suit to another court.”

