UBA: Sustaining topline growth fundamentals

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) began the year with a share price of N7.60 kobo and has since gained 12.5 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 28th on the NGX in terms of year-to- date performance. The current share price of United Bank for Africa (UBA) is N8.55 kobo.

The bank closed its last trading day (Thursday, April 6, 2023) at N8.55 kobo per share on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), recording a 2.4 per cent gain over its previous closing price of N8.35 kobo. United Bank for Africa is the fifth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 10 – Apr 6, 2023).

It has traded a total volume of 817 million shares—in 9,937 deals— valued at NGN 6.77 billion over the period, with an average of 13 mil- lion traded shares per session. A volume high of 64.2 million was achieved on April 5th, and a low of 940,541 on February 20th, for the same period.

Financials

The bank’s audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 showed an impressive performance across major indices. The 2022 financials, filed by the bank on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), showed that despite the highly challenging global economic and business environment, UBA recorded a laudable profit before tax, with a 31.2 percent growth, to close the year under re- view at N200.8 billion, rising from the N153.01 billion recorded at the end of the 2021 financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) grew by 43.5 per cent to N170.2 billion in 2022, compared to N118.7 billion recorded the year before. Consequently, UBA Group Shareholders’ Funds rose to N922.1 billion, as at December 2022, achieving an impressive growth by 14.6 per cent compared to prior year. The results showed that the bank’s gross earnings rose significantly to N853.2 bil- lion, from N660.2 billion recorded at the end of the 2021 financial year, representing a strong 29.2 percent growth. Total assets rose remarkably by 27.2 per cent, crossing the N10 trillion mark, to close at N10.9 trillion in December 2022, up from N8.5 trillion in 2021.According to a statement, this was a significant achievement and milestone in the history of the powerhouse financial institution.

In the year under consideration, UBA Group cost- to-income ratio dropped to 59.2 per cent, from over 60 per cent in prior year, pointing at the Group’s improving efficiency. Also worthy of note, UBA re- corded a 21.4 per cent growth in loans to customers, moving up to N3.4 trillion in 2022, whilst customer deposits improved by 22.9 per cent to N7.8 trillion, compared to the N6.4 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. This reflected increased customer confidence, enhanced customer experience, successes from the ongoing business transformation programme and the deepening of its retail banking franchise.

Remarks

Commenting on the result, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, said notwithstanding the tight and challenging operating environment, UBA continued to deliver significant performance.

He added: “The Group delivered record headline earnings (+29.2%) and profitability (+31.2%) amid significant headwinds in markets where we are present and a heightened global risk environment.

“Our record earnings, growth, and robust capital levels supported higher returns for the shareholders. The Group is on course to achieve its strategic goals, and we are confident we will deliver our targets.

“We have navigated unprecedented macroeconomic headwinds and made significant gains in our diversification strategy and Customer 1st philosophy as we build resilience in our operations across Africa and the Rest of the World to support the mission of providing superior value to our stakeholders.

“The Group’s profit after tax in- creased by 43.5 per cent to N170.3 billion, with underlying growth in our key income lines and moderation in our cost of fund, resulting in robust growth of 14.6 per cent in the Group’s Shareholders’ Funds and stronger liquidity. We continued to sharpen our risk management structure and practices to align with evolving risks,” Alawuba said.

On the outlook for 2023, Alawuba said: “we are strategically positioned to increase our market share in our countries of presence, with expansion to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and strong growth of our digital banking and payment businesses, which is pivotal to the evolving cashless economy in Nigeria.“We strive to deliver increasingly attractive returns to our shareholders and continued positive impact in the geographies and economies in which we operate.

”UBA’s Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said going by this recent performance, the bank remains on strong footing and is comfortably positioned to take on more opportunities in Nigeria, Af- rica and beyond. “UBA Group’s 2022 full-year performance was buoyed by strong balance sheet growth and improvement in Net interest margin, as Group’s Total Assets and customer deposits grew 27.2 per cent and 22.9 per cent respectively, whilst NIM grew to 5.61 per cent from 5.57 per cent. “The continuous rejigging of the Groups’ risk management approach resulted in moderation of the NPL ratio, from 3.6 per cent to 3.1 per cent. The Group continued to rely on lower cost funds, further reducing its cost funds to 2.1 per cent. “We are delighted with the strategic progress we have made in FY22 riding on our customers’ trust, the dedication of our people, and the support of our wider partners and stakeholders. The bank remains committed to its business development drive, prudent risk management practices, and we are optimistic to deliver best value for our stakeholders in the days ahead,” he noted.

Dividend

The bank proposed a final dividend of 90 kobo for every ordinary share of 50 kobo, for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. The final dividend, which is subject to the ratification of the shareholders during its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), would bring the total dividend for the year to N1.10 per share, as the Bank had paid an interim dividend of 20 kobo, based on its audited 2022 half year results.

Forecast

According to Trading Economics global macro models projections and analysts expectations, “United Bank For Africa traded at 8.35 this Wednesday April 5, decreasing 0 or 0 per cent since the previous trading session.

Looking back, over the last four weeks, United Bank For Africa lost 4.02 per cent. Over the last 12 months, its price rose by 9.87 per cent. Looking ahead, we forecast United Bank For Africa to be priced at 8.18 by the end of this quarter and at 7.68 in one year”.

Corporate engagements

United Bank for Africa Plc is engaged in corporate, commercial and retail banking, trade services, cash management, treasury and custodial services. The Company’s business segments are Corporate Banking; Retail/Commercial banking, and Treasury and Financial Markets. The Corporate banking segment provides a range of financial solutions to multinationals, regional companies, state-owned companies, non-governmental organisations, international and multinational organisations and financial institutions.

The Retail/Commercial banking segment provide commercial banking products and services to the middle and retail segments of the market. The Treasury and Financial Markets segment provides financing and risk management solutions and advisory services to the company’s corporate and institutional customers. This segment is also responsible for formulation and implementation of financial market products for its customers.

Last line

As it is, UBA’s growth indices with regard to financial institution fundamentals remain positive as the Africa’s Global Bank maintains topline records.

