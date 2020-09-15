Business

UBA to support SMEs, business owners with strategies

In its continuous bid to support the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and equip them with the necessary tools to strengthen and sustain their businesses, Pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to organise another edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series.

 

The UBA Business Series is an MSME workshop and a capacity building initiative where leading business leaders share insights on best practices for running successful businesses in the face of huge economic challenges.

 

The outbreak of the COVID-19 presented a huge challenge to many entrepreneurs and to help mitigate potential losses, UBA through its business series has been providing businesses with essential tips that would help re-evaluate their models and strategies as they wade through these uncertain times.

 

The topic for this edition of the UBA Business Series is ‘Brand Positioning and Marketing for Businesses Post COVID 19’, and it will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 via Microsoft Teams.

Related Articles
Business

CBN moves to boost foreign reserves to support naira

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as FG opens talk with World Bank, others on $6.5bn loan     T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will strive to increase its foreign reserves to safeguard the value of the naira currency and has put in place measures to curb speculation, it said on Thursday.     The statement came as Nigeria’s […]
Business

UBA: USA CEO, Yomi- Ajayi, appointed to U.S. EXIM’s SSA advisory committee

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The CEO of the United Bank for Africa(UBA)’s operations in the United States, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, has been appointed to the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) Committee on Sub-Saharan Africa for 2020/2021, the lender said yesterday.   Established by the US Congress, the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee provides guidance and advice regarding US […]
Business

Nigerian traders must pay $1m – Ghana insists

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ghanaian authorities have said Nigerian shop owners in the country must pay taxes and other fees imposed on them. The country’s Ministry of Trades, while insisting on the payment, said that claims of unfair treatment on Nigerian traders in the enforcement of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council regulations were not true. Appearing on […]

