UBA to support SMEs, business owners with strategies

In its continuous bid to support the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and equip them with the necessary tools to strengthen and sustain their businesses, Pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to organise another edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series.

The UBA Business Series is an MSME workshop and a capacity building initiative where leading business leaders share insights on best practices for running successful businesses in the face of huge economic challenges.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 presented a huge challenge to many entrepreneurs and to help mitigate potential losses, UBA through its business series has been providing businesses with essential tips that would help re-evaluate their models and strategies as they wade through these uncertain times.

The topic for this edition of the UBA Business Series is ‘Brand Positioning and Marketing for Businesses Post COVID 19’, and it will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 via Microsoft Teams.

