UBA: USA CEO, Yomi- Ajayi, appointed to U.S. EXIM’s SSA advisory committee

The CEO of the United Bank for Africa(UBA)’s operations in the United States, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, has been appointed to the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) Committee on Sub-Saharan Africa for 2020/2021, the lender said yesterday.

 

Established by the US Congress, the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee provides guidance and advice regarding US EXIM policies and programmes designed to support the expansion of financing for US manufactured goods and services in Sub-Saharan Africa.

 

The committee is composed of prominent members of the US business community and Ms. Yomi-Ajayi is the sole representative of an African institution.

 

UBA USA is the only Sub-Saharan African deposittaking institution regulated in the United States and provides a unique portfolio of banking solutions to corporates, governments, multilaterals, and development organisations transacting with Africa.

