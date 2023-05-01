Ubah Advance Artificial Intelligence With Native Technology In Tackling Insecurity In Anambra South

The highest law of any society should be hinged upon the safety and security of the citizenry. Security sets the tone for the economic growth and deployment of basic amenities in any sane society

This decision was, however, taken by the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator(Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah, to personally take up the responsibility of championing the cause of eradicating insecurity from the zone is a highly timely and welcome development.

The effect of the criminal activities that ravaged the zone in the last few years has been devastating, to say the least. While the indices of lives of youths lost in the zone are alarming, and the general feeling of insecurity has had a negative impact on the socio-economic development of the area.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s decision to tackle insecurity using a combination of advanced artificial intelligence and native technology is a master stroke.

“This approach combines the best of modern technology with the knowledge and expertise of the local people to create a comprehensive solution to the problem of insecurity.

By leveraging artificial intelligence, Senator Ubah is able to analyze large amounts of data to identify patterns and predict potential security threats.

“This allows for a more proactive approach to security rather than simply reacting to incidents as they occur. Additionally, the use of native technology, such as community policing and the involvement of local leaders, ensures that the solutions are tailored to the specific needs and challenges of the area.

Overall, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s approach to tackling insecurity in Anambra South is a model that can be replicated in other areas facing similar challenges.

The idea-bearer Senator, by combining advanced technology with local knowledge and expertise, has clearly demonstrated that it is possible to create a more effective and sustainable solution to the problem of insecurity.

In creating the carefully thought out security scheme, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah was able to deploy communications gadgets(over 400 walkie-talkies), close circuit television monitors with secured reception centres already in place and functioning, long-range drones, vehicles, motorcycles and we’re waiting for it, wooden barricades placed at strategic locations around the town ready for use in shutting down vehicular movements at a moment’s notice in the event of any security breach.

The vigilante operatives are also being carefully profiled and placed on life insurance schemes with other mouth-watering remunerations necessary for optimum service delivery.

With the huge successes already being recorded by the ongoing security architecture, the move towards extending the same to the other Local Government Areas that make up the Senatorial District will soon commence in earnest.

Indeed, the people truly rejoice when the Selfless are in power Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah is indeed an idea bearer with a difference.