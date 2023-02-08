Ubah/Azubogu fights dirty over Anambra South election

The political warfare between Young Democratic Party (YPP) senatorial candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Chris Azubogu, got messier when the duo took on each other over alleged endorsement by their com- munity, Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State. While Ubah is claiming that his community has endorsed him as its candidate, Azubogu is contending that it is untrue and highly fallacious, insisting that their communit never endorsed anyone. The duo of Azubogu and Ubah are from Umudim village and Otolo village in Nnewi town, respectively and their ambitions appear to have created a division in the town. According to Azubogu, who also accused Senator Ubah of sponsoring the court case that had earlier disqualified him from being candidate of APGA, he contended that it is his inalienable right to contest for the Senate position of the District, even as he added that there was never a time he received the sum of N100 million from Ubah to step down for him to contest the gubernatorial seat of Anambra in 2017.

