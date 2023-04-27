Ubah Boosts Security Architecture In Anambra South

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah has boosted the security architecture in the zone to ensure the incidence of kidnappings, killings, and other criminalities are stem.

Sen. Ubah in recognition of the strategic importance of the industrial town of Nnewi as a major business hub has begun his pilot security scheme currently being deployed to rid insecurity in the town.

As part of his security scheme, Sen Ubah has handed over five hundred walkie-talkies to security operatives in the town.

Sen has also ensured that CCTV cameras are mounted in various strategic locations in the town alongside cloud-based security camera systems with secured reception centres already in place and functioning.

“We have deployed painted wooden barricades for use in securing the streets and exit points, once there is an attempt of criminality, an alarm would be ignited and the barricades would be locked.” He said.

He assured that the scheme would boost the operations of vigilante operatives within the town and Anambra South Senatorial district in general.

Sen Ubah said that a number of youth vigilante volunteers have commenced training on information gathering, intelligence and security networking.

He, however, called on the residents to imbibe the spirit of saying something when they see something which according to him would help operatives swing into action on time to checkmate intended criminalities.

The senator said that the ongoing security architecture once fully operational in Nnewi will serve as a model for deployment to the other local government areas that comprise the Anambra South Senatorial District.

The Senator expressed satisfaction with the rate of success already being recorded with his “Operation Light-Up, Secure and Empower Anambra South Senatorial District” launched in December and reiterated his resolve not to relent until maximum success is achieved.