Ubah Cautions On Kidnappings, Criminality In Anambra South

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, sen. Ifeanyi Ubah has said that the incidents of kidnappings, killings, and other criminalities will become a thing of the past as it has commenced in earnest.

“However, Nnewi as a result of its strategic importance as a major business hub and commercial town hosts the pilot scheme of the security architecture currently being deployed to rid the zone of insecurity in the town.

” Senator Ubah, said we have Over 500 walkie-talkies successfully deployed across the entire Nnewi North Local Government Area now.

And CCTV cameras are springing up in various strategic locations in the town alongside cloud-based security camera systems with secured reception centres already in place and functioning.

“We have Deployment of painted wooden barricades for use in securing the Streets/Exit points and once an attempt at criminality alarm goes off to commence today.

He has, however, assured policy for the vigilante operatives in progress within the town and Anambra South Senatorial district.

Several youth vigilante volunteers commence training on information gathering, intelligence, and security networking.

Senator Ubah calls on residents to imbibe the spirit of “IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING ” in reporting criminal activities/elements in the town with the full assurance that all reports collated will be diligently looked into, investigated and dealt with immediately”. he said.

The ongoing security architecture once fully operational in Nnewi will serve as a model for deployment to the other local government areas that comprise the Anambra South Senatorial District.

Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, has also brought his constituents up to speed on the status of his various ongoing projects across the 7 local government areas and reaffirmed his total commitment towards the continuous delivery of dividends of democracy to the Senatorial district.

Senator Ubah also addressed the concern about the possible distractions emanating from the ongoing election tribunal cases instituted against him by the defeated candidates of Apga, Labour, and PDP He assured his constituents that he remains focused with eyes on the ball.

He, however, recounted how the candidate of Apga, Hon. Azubogu called him to congratulate him, only to institute court action against him.

In his words; “if the quest for contesting election is truly about the people, then the majority should be allowed to have their choice especially where the choice was made in such resounding manner where the winner emerged in a landslide” victory.

“He assured his constituents that he will do everything within his power to ensure that their mandate freely given to him in a landslide victory is secured in court.

The Senator expressed satisfaction with the rate of success already being recorded with the Operation Light-Up, Secure and Empower Anambra South Senatorial District launched in December and reiterated his resolve not to relent until maximum success is achieved.

“In conclusion he called on the persons making Anambra South Senatorial District the centre of crime and criminality to have a rethink or have themselves to blame.

The people of Anambra south senatorial district, prayed for God’s continued guidance upon Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.