Ubah Condoles With Kalu Over Wife’s Death

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has condoled with the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu over his wife’s death, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

In a statement issued in Nnewi, on Thursday Ubah described the late Mrs Kalu, as a woman of honour and that her contributions towards the betterment of women in the society cannot be overemphasized. He said at sixty-one, she has impacted a lot on the well-being of many, and “we are consoled by the divine mercies and grace upon her.”

According to the Senator, “I wish to express my deepest condolence to my dear brother, colleague, and friend Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as he mourns the death of his dear wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

“Distinguished colleague, may God continue to grant more guidance upon you and yours in this trying time and may his guardian angels guide and protect you.

“Also, rest assured that you are in my thoughts and prayers. “On behalf of my family and the good people of Anambra South Senatorial District, I pray for the repose of the soul of your lovely wife, Ifeoma. Ndo nwannem.”

