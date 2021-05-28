Ubah denies rift with proscribed IPOB leader, Kanu

The senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, has denied having a face-off with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. According to a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr. Kameh Ogbonnaya and made available to reporters in Awka yesterday, these were some of the actions of his traducers, which was to scuttle the senator’s gubernatorial ambition. In their haste to peddle mischief, they forgot that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah had an already established and renowned record of being an advocate and a chief promoter of the Igbo welfarist agenda and development who had always led from the front on matters concerning Ndigbo both at home and in the diaspora. In their haste to peddle mischief, they also forgot that unlike the desperate politicians of their ilk that see public office as avenues for amassing filthy lucre, the friendly and peace-loving distinguished senator, who was already established by dint of hard work and who was highly contented, do not view politics as do or die and is only in it, as a result of his covenant with God to touch lives and contribute his own quota in driving the emancipation and general welfare agenda of Ndigbo both at home and in the diaspora.

