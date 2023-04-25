Ubah Donates 200 Walkie-Talkies To Anambra South For Security

The senator representing Anambra South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has assured the people of Nnewi of adequate security, saying that he would leave no stone unturned as he is ready to partner relevant authorities to ensure that their lives and property are adequately secured.

The senator disclosed this while presenting 200 out of the 500 units of walkie-talkie and other security gadgets he donated to Nnewi Vigilante Service. In his remarks during the donation of the equipment, which took place at his Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi residence, Ubah, who was flanked by the President-General of Nzu- kora Nnewi, Mr Maduka Atueyi and representatives of Nnewi Concerned Citizens urged the vigilantes to remain focused and always imbibe discipline as they render services to the people.

He, however, reassured them that with partnership with Nzukora Nnewi and Nnewi Concerned Citizens, they would always be provided with all necessary support and encouragement they need to enhance their work. The senator further noted that his office would continue to facilitate programmes that would foster security of lives and property of the people, especially in Nnewi and other parts of Senatorial District, even as he assured his constituents that their security will always be his priority in the Red Chambers.