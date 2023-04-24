Ubah Gives Anambra South 200 Walkie-Talkie For Adequate Security

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Sen. Ubah has assured the people of Nnewi that he will leave no stone unturned in partnering with relevant authorities to ensure that their lives and properties are adequately secured.

The Senator made the remarks while presenting two hundred out of the 500 (five hundred) units of the walkie-talkie and other security gadgets he procured to Nnewi Vigilante Service alone.

In his speech at the event, which took place at his residence Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi, Senator Ubah who was flanked by the President-General of Nzukora Nnewi Mr Maduka Atueyi and representatives of Nnewi Concerned Citizens charged the Vigilantes to remain focused and always imbibe discipline as they render their services to the people.

He reassured them that with the partnership with Nzukora Nnewi and Nnewi Concerned Citizens, they will always be provided with every needed support and encouragement he said.

Senator Ubah further disclosed that his office will continue to facilitate programmes that will foster the security of lives and properties in Nnewi and other parts of Anambra South Senatorial District, and assured his constituents that their security will always be his priority in the Red Chambers.

“He, however, promise Ndị Nnewi that another batch of the security gadgets will be deployed soon.

The Senator who has earlier donated twelve Sienna Vehicles and twenty motorcycles to Nnewi Vigilante Service further thanked Nzukora Nnewi and Nnewi Concerned Citizens for their cooperation and efforts to ensure that the security of every Ndi Anambra South Senatorial District is guaranteed.

He also appreciated them for their encouragement and reassured them that his office will continue to partner with them and other relevant authorities to sustain the admirable security network in the Seven local governments under his senatorial district.

“Responding, the President-General of Nzukora Nnewi Mr. Maduka Atueyi appreciates Senator Ubah and Nnewi Concerned Citizens for joining hands with Nzukora to ensure that the security of lives and properties of ndị Anambra South are guaranteed.

Mr. Atueyi also assured ndị Nnewi that the partnership between Senator Ubah, Nzukora Nnewi and Nnewi Concerned Citizens will be sustained in other to foster their security as that will go a long way in boosting economic activities in the town and its environs.

Other highlight of the event which was also attended by former President-General of Nzukora Nnewi Chief Agu Onyeka, Special Adviser on Budget and Economic Planning to the previous administration in Anambra State Melie Onyejepu, and other representatives of Nzukora Nnewi and Nnewi Concerned Citizens was at the event, for a test run of the first batch of the security gadgets procured by distinguish Senator Ubah which include 200 units of walkie-talkie out of the five hundred units procured by the Senator for Nnewi North”.