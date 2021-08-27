Ubah: Soludo has no manifesto for Anambra people

The senator representing Anambra South senatorial district in the Red Chamber, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, yesterday hit hard on Prof. Charles Soludo, for backing out on the challenge given to him on a contest for him to showcase what he has in stock for the Anambra people, going forward into the election of November 6, 2021. In a statement made available by Ubah’s Head of Media, Hon. Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, the senator said: “We all were amazed watching the factional candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the governorship election billed to hold November 6; when he came out, unprovoked, to cast aspersions on academic qualifications of the candidates of other political parties in the contest.” “In line with ‘Gosim- Kamfunanya’ mantra, the senator took it upon himself to expose the hypocrisy that has been the lot of APGA government in the past 16 years from continuing, by throwing a challenge to Prof. Soludo to put his money where his mouth is.”
