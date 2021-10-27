Ubah to Soludo, APGA media: Stop the lies, propaganda

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone at the Red Chamber, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has expressed disappointment over what he described as mischievous and misleading speculations by some APGA agents suggesting that he has collapsed his political structure to the dying ruling APGA party in the state.

Ubah is the governorship candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. In the statement made available to newsmen, the Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Kamen Chuks Ogbonna described such speculation as laughable, childish and another resort to worn out political gimmick and shenanigan by APGA, as Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is already marching to victory under the banner of YPP, which enjoys overwhelming support in all the nooks and crannies of Anambra State.

