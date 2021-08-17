Ubah unveils 20-year development roadmap for Anambra

Echezona Okafor NNEWI

The Convener of Anambra Progressives International Summit ongoing in Istanbul, Turkey, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has unveiled a 20-year development plan to chart a new course for development of Anambra State.

In an emotion laden speech, he said: “The discussion and unveiling of the Anambra Progressives 20-Year Developmental Roadmap is certainly a moment that we should all look forward to and savour.

If you take a quick look around you, I am sure you all will agree with me that it is befitting that this event is taking place here in Istanbul, Turkey at the Anambra Progressives International Summit, which has brought us all together from different parts of Nigeria and the Diaspora at large to collectively discuss and brainstorm on how we can make our dear state; Anambra a prime investment destination and economic hub.”

He stressed that with the rich endowment of natural resources, large trade/commercial activities and as a leading entrepreneurial giant, Anambra State was poised to become an economic model for the rest of the country and Africa at large.

Ubah, who said that Anambra State’s economy was built on a foundation of commerce, entrepreneurial ability and innovation, therefore added that opportunities to leverage on the commercial and enterprising capacity of our people to become the industrial capital of West Africa are increasingly available to harness.

Like this: Like Loading...