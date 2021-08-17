News

Ubah unveils 20-year development roadmap for Anambra

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor NNEWI Comment(0)

Echezona Okafor NNEWI

The Convener of Anambra Progressives International Summit ongoing in Istanbul, Turkey, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has unveiled a 20-year development plan to chart a new course for development of Anambra State.

 

In an emotion laden speech, he said: “The discussion and unveiling of the Anambra Progressives 20-Year Developmental Roadmap is certainly a moment that we should all look forward to and savour.

 

If you take a quick look around you, I am sure you all will agree with me that it is befitting that this event is taking place here in Istanbul, Turkey at the Anambra Progressives International Summit, which has brought us all together from different parts of Nigeria and the Diaspora at large to collectively discuss and brainstorm on how we can make our dear state; Anambra a prime investment destination and economic hub.”

 

He stressed that with the rich endowment of natural resources, large trade/commercial activities and as a leading entrepreneurial giant, Anambra State was poised to become an economic model for the rest of the country and Africa at large.

 

Ubah, who said that Anambra State’s economy was built on a foundation of commerce, entrepreneurial ability and innovation, therefore added that opportunities to leverage on the commercial and enterprising capacity of our people to become the industrial capital of West Africa are increasingly available to harness.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NBS: Nigeria’s annual inflation rate fell to 17.93% in May

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The consumer price index which measures inflation increased by 17.93 per cent (year-on-year) in May 2021. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in its Consumer Price Index report for May which was released on Tuesday. This is 0.19 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in April 2021 (18.12 per cent). Increases were […]
News Top Stories

BUA Cement to build $1.05bn plants in 3 states

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…signs agreement with Chinese firm BUA Cement Plc. has signed an agreement with Sinoma CBMI of China for the construction of three new plants in Edo, Sokoto and Adamawa states. Each of the new plants has 3 million tonnes per annum capacity and expected to be completed by the end of 2022. According to the […]
News

Niger Assembly summons commissioners, others over COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 has directed that the chairman and all members of the state Task force Committee on COVID- 19 should appear before it on July 16.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ad-hoc committee gave the order following the absence of some key members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica