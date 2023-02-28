Ubah wins as Stella Oduah loses

I The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the senatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, the winner of the Anambra South senatorial election held on Saturday.

The YPP candidate got 73,115 to win the election; while his closest rival, Chris Emeka Azubogu of APGA occupied the second position with 45,369; while LP and PDP trailed behind with 28,102, and 21,209 votes respectively.

In other results declared at the Anambra Central collation centre in Amawbia, Awka South LGA, the candidate of the Labour Party, Victor Umeh, defeated the incumbent Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party to win the Anambra Central senatorial election.

