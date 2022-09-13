Ubah’s Assassination Attempt: Death toll rises to 10

….as Senator’s whereabouts remain unknown

The death toll from Sunday’s assassination attempt on Sen Ifeanyi Ubah has increased to 10 as at yesterday when it was discovered that three more persons were killed by bullets of the assassins. Earlier, it was reported that one Personal Assistant to Ubah was killed, but yesterday it was confirmed that another aide whose name was given as Godwin Matthias was also killed. Also, a yet-to-be identified person was hit by the bullets, as well as the Onowu (Traditional Prime minister) of Nri town in Anaocha Local Government Area, Chief Onyeka Nnoli . He was said to have dropped a visitor from Lagos at the Nkwo Enugu Ukwu market with a black SUV and ran into the assassins who may have thought he was part of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy. He died on the spot and it is still not clear if his visitor was affected by the shooting. Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could not confirm the actual number of deaths but relatives of the deceased confirmed their death why the command is til on top of investigation. This is even as the whereabouts of Sen Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South District remains unknown 24 hours after surviving assassination attempt. Ubah was said to have survived the attack because of the bullet proof SUV he rode in, according to one of his aides. The driver of the SUV had to force his way through the stampede of the convoy and pull out from the Nkwo Enugu Ukwu market junction and headed to an unknown destination. The aide of the Senator who would not want his name mentioned confirmed that the assassins are Igbos and that they were communicating in Igbo language while the shooting lasted. He also said that they were possibly imported from outside Anambra State and that they appeared to have laid ambush at the junction waiting for the right time to strike. “It was purely an assassination attempt and those that came to execute the killing were brought in from outside the state. They had very sophisticated guns. “When the people from Directorate of State Service (DSS), analysed the bullet shells, they confirmed it was superior guns that the people used in the assassination attempt. He also disclosed that Ubah escaped unhurt and safe in the attack and that he is still in the state, but cannot say exactly where. Meanwhile, the member representing Nnew North and South Federal Constituency, Mr Chris Azubogu has expressed shock over the attack by yet to be identified assassins.

Azubogu in a release commiserated with Sen Ifeanyi Ubah over the death of his Personal Assistant and security aides during the attack. Azubogu in the release said; “The news of the attack on Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy yesterday at Enugu-Ukwu by yet to be identified gunmen came to me as a rude shock. “Even more painful was the confirmation that some of his police escorts and aides lost their lives in that reprehensible and condemnable attack. “With a heavy heart, I sincerely commiserate with the distinguished Senator; the families of his late aides and the entire Police Community over the lives lost during the attack. “I’m confident, in the face of assurances by Mr. Governor, that security agencies will fish out the perpetrators of the barbaric attack and bring them to book,” he said.

