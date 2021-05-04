Politics

Ubah’s supporters say he’s candidate to beat

As the clock ticks towards the November 6, gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Anambrains are of the view that they can never settle for anything but the best.

 

This is because of the present situation of the state. In this direction, it leaves no one in doubt most people in the state believes that the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, remains a viable alternative, who can help bring out Ndi Anambra from the doldrums’ of poverty, maladministration and mismanagement of state resources, as a trail blazer he has always been.

 

Ubah’s supporters believe that he remains the only politician in the  race for the election, who has shown capacity by the many visible assets he has brought to Anambra. His passion to govern Ndi Anambra, they say, is visible.

 

They also advance that his passion to engerzie the economy is also visible given the many interventions he has brought to bear in the state. They further contend that the generality of Ndi Anambra will give him their mandate because he is a trail blazer.

 

According to them, the campaign forthcoming election would be issue based and that the contestants will have to show what they have done in Anambra to earn the peoples mandate. It’s no longer about long stories; it’s no longer about rhetoric.

 

It is about what the candidate has done and will do. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has shown capacity and will continue to show what he is made of going forward into the election,” one of Ubah’s supporters said.

