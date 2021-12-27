Ubani condemns military’s detention of Private Hannah, Cute Abiola

The Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBASPIDEL, Dr. Monday Ubani, has condemned the recent decision by the military to punish two of its officers, Private Hannah Sofiah and a popular skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmed, also known as Cute Abiola. While Private Hannah was detained for publicly accepting a marriage proposal by a National Youth Corp member, Cute Abiola was detained and punish for almost three weeks for allegedly contravening Navy social media rules.

In a statement, Ubani noted that while the Army and Navy deserves the right to maintain discipline amongst its officers, such actions must however be guided by the Constitution which guarantees the rights of all citizens including military officers. He particularly condemned the illegal detention of Private Hannah, Cute Abiola and some other military officers who have suffered such fate adding that the Constitution guarantees military officers’ right to marriage. On Cute Abiola detention and punishment, Ubani said: ” This young officer was detained by the Nigerian Navy for days days without the knowledge of his family for allegedly contravening the military laws.

The military must be mindful that Nigeria is not a ‘Banana Republic’, where anything goes. “What irked many is the silence of his employers for two solid days after he was detained with no member of his family being aware of his detention or what has happened to him.

“The secrecy surrounding his detention by his employers and the reasons advanced for his ordeal smacks of an era of military regime where basic rights of citizens are violated with impunity. While demanding the release of Private Hannah, Ubani said: “The human right community finds it difficult to accept the fact that a citizen can be taken hostage in an opaque manner and it has to take some days before the authority can confirm that they are the one holding the citizen hostage in their facility. “So also is the idea of throwing a young military officer into detention simply because she accepted marriage proposal which is approved by God and laws of the land.

“Assuming but not conceding that she breached any of their regulations, can she not be punished without throwing her into detention for an indefinite period? What makes her marriage acceptance too offensive that warrants this draconian measures being meted out to her?”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...