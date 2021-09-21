Business

UBA’s commitment to customer service translates to financial gains

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, has said that the bank recorded significant improvement in its operational and financial performance as a result of its unending commitment towards delivering products and services aimed at meeting customers’ demands.

 

Uzoka said this during the Investors/Analysts Conference Call at the bank’s head office in Lagos, last Thursday, following the release of its results for the half year ended June 30, 2021.

 

UBA posted a 33.4 per cent appreciation in its profit before tax, which rose to N76.2 billion as at June 2021, up from N57.1bn recorded in the same period of 2020, translating to an annualised Return on Average Equity of 17.5 per cent as against 14.4 per cent a year earlier.

 

Profit after tax grew to N60.6 billion, representing a significant rise by 36.3 per cent compared to N44.4 billion recorded in 2020, while gross earnings grew to N316 billion from N300.6 billion as at June 2020; a 5.1 per cent growth.

 

The GMD expressed optimism that the bank is on the trajectory of achieving and even surpassing its targets for the financial year, adding that its focus on delighting its customers remains at the forefront of all its activities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Firm decries indiscriminate siting of off docks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SIFAX Off Dock has opposed the indiscriminate siting of off dock terminals in Lagos. The company urged relevant government agencies to strictly enforce the policies that guide the off dock location in Lagos State.   The Group’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande, said in a statement that the company had advised stakeholders in the maritime […]
Business

Banking market capitalisation falls by 30%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global banking market capitalisation between Q4 of 2019 and Q2 of 2020 fell by 30.32 per cent, with its market dropping from $8.97 trillion to $6.25 trillion, according to a report by Buy Shares. The largest drop in market capitalisation occurred from Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2020, when COVID-19 began spreading worldwide. The […]
Business

Analysts project 18.77% inflation rate for April

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate may likely increase to 18.77 per cent in April from 18.17 per cent in March 2021, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that if their forecast for inflation in April comes to pass, it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica