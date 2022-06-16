Business

UBA’s REDTV emerges ‘Online TV of the Year’ at GAGE Awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

REDTV, Africa’s leading lifestyle entertainment online network, powered by United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been announced as the winner of Online TV of the Year at the 2022 edition of GAGE Awards, which was held at the weekend, in Lagos. The award came as a result of open online voting, which saw REDTV top the list of very highly reputable online television platforms including, Accelerate TV, Channels TV, Ndani TV and Nevada Bridge TV, signifying the widespread acceptance of the YouTube channel.

The 2022 edition of GAGE Awards themed: “Co-Create 2022,” which, according to the organisers, was proof of how much Africans can achieve together in the tech space by collaborating, celebrated distinguished individuals and brands who have utilised technology and the digital space remarkably and with high impact.

Speaking whilst receiving the Award, REDTV’s Creative Director, Obinna Okerekeocha, said: “We have UBA to thank for always supporting REDTV from inception. REDTV is committed to telling the best stories from Africa and empowering the next generation of young African content creators.” According to the REDTV Executive Producer, Bola Atta: “REDTV’s content is diverse, modern and versatile, but also distinguishable.

We want to continue to tell positive African stories in the most entertaining and informative manner. We also want to remain very conscious about adding value to this segment of the economy, focusing on employing young talents across Africa in the film industry.” REDTV is the home to award winning content such as The Men’s Club (TMC); Unintentional; Mighty; Assistant Madams; RED Hot Topics; Inspector K; Our Best Friend’s Wedding; The Sauce; Boutique Hotel; Here and Now and many others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

OPL 324: Board resignations threaten investments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Major oil and gas investments, including the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 324 and the 10,000 barrels per day Otakikpo marginal field are under major threat as massive resignations of top management board members rock Lekoil Nigeria, in which Lekoil Cayman, a Cayman Islands-registered AIM-listed holding company holds a 40 per cent equity.   Other assets […]
Business

SAHCO shareholders approve N223.34m dividend

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) at the company’s 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, unanimously approved 16.5 kobo per share dividend recommended by the board of directors which amounted to N223.34 million. This is just as the company assured them of enhanced returns on their investments in the years ahead. SAHCO Chairman, […]
Business

Access Bank unveils second edition of Womenpreneur

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    As part of its promise to continuously provide financial and business skills to female entrepreneurs, Access Bank Plc has unveiled the second edition of its Womenpreneur Pitch-aton programme.   The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Africa 2020 Campaign is designed to provide female owned businesses across Africa an opportunity to access to finance and world-class business […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica