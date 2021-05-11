UBA’s REDTV launches new series in Ghana

The United Bank for Africa (UBA)’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel , REDTV, is set to put on display its depth and Pan African reach with the new series, “The Public Figure.”

In a press release, the bank stated: “The Public Figure was developed and produced in Ghana and revolves around power, marriage, politics, love, and the celebrity life.”

It said that the lead cast included award winning Ghanaian actors, Van Vicker and Dela Seade, adding that Naa Ashorkor, Kingsley Yamoah, Benny Ashun and Daisy Amankwah also played prominent roles in the show, which will premiere on May 19, 2021 on REDTV.

Speaking ahead of the Premiere, REDTV’s Executive Director, Bola Atta, who is also the Group Director of Communications at UBA, said: “UBA is focused on promoting entrepreneurship across Africa and its support for the creative industry is reflected through the REDTV platform.

We have been doing this for a few years now; creating rich and entertaining content to support this all-important sector.

“It is also a conscious effort on our part to ensure that we create jobs and opportunities for the African creatives.

We want to encourage more people to explore their talent without the hesitation or fear of not being able to reach their potential in an industry that still has a huge amount of growing to do on the continent.”

