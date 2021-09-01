Business

UBA’s REDTV premieres second season of web series

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

UBA’s REDTV, at the weekend, held the premiere of its latest web series titled, “Assistant Madams- Dark Hearts” amid pomp and glitz. According to a press release, REDTV, the online network supported by the United Bank for Africa (UBA) continues to make impact in the creative industry on the African continent, with a focus on job creation and growth.

The statement said that the second season of the Assistant Madams series revealed new cast members from Across Africa including, Dilish Mathews, winner of the 2013 Big Brother Africa, from Namibia; award winning actresses Salma Mumim and Jocelyn Dumass from Ghana as well as Mauwuli Gavor a TV presenter turned actor, also from Ghana. Also, the series has a star studded cast with Singer and song writer, Sheyi Shay; Timini Egbuson; Big Brother star, Cee-C Nwadiora; Osas Ighodaro who played the infamous Chioma in the first season of Assistant Madams; Femi Branch; Ademola Adedoyin, RED Hot Topics Star, Temilola Young and Eso Dike. In her address at the event, the Executive Producer of REDTV, Bola Atta, while welcoming the UBA Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu, to the premiere, spoke about the passion and drive behind UBA’s continuous support of the creative industry, adding that the bank is always on the look-out for innovative ways to enable more youths build upon their talents and embrace their creative side. She said: “UBA remains committed to growing the creative industry through its lifestyle channel – REDTV and we are really thrilled with the journey thus far. At REDTV, we are focused on creating a platform where young people can meet, create and harness their art.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Efekoha: Insurance industry must recapitalise to survive

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, Mr Eddie Efekoha, has said that insurance industry recapitalisation is very paramount at the moment to enable operators remain in business. Efekoha, who stated this while playing host to the executives of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), who solicited funds to complete the institute’s […]
Business

Flour Mills’ N29.8bn bond listed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has listed its tranche A and tranche B bonds on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.   The listing was commemorated with a digital Closing Gong ceremony at the NSE. Speaking at the ceremony, the Divisional Head, Listings Business, NSE, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, noted: “It has been a positive start […]
Business

NSE advances with N214bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls yesterday maintained grip on market activities following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 1.03 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 402.14 basis points or 1.03 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica