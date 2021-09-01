UBA’s REDTV premieres second season of web series

UBA’s REDTV, at the weekend, held the premiere of its latest web series titled, “Assistant Madams- Dark Hearts” amid pomp and glitz. According to a press release, REDTV, the online network supported by the United Bank for Africa (UBA) continues to make impact in the creative industry on the African continent, with a focus on job creation and growth.

The statement said that the second season of the Assistant Madams series revealed new cast members from Across Africa including, Dilish Mathews, winner of the 2013 Big Brother Africa, from Namibia; award winning actresses Salma Mumim and Jocelyn Dumass from Ghana as well as Mauwuli Gavor a TV presenter turned actor, also from Ghana. Also, the series has a star studded cast with Singer and song writer, Sheyi Shay; Timini Egbuson; Big Brother star, Cee-C Nwadiora; Osas Ighodaro who played the infamous Chioma in the first season of Assistant Madams; Femi Branch; Ademola Adedoyin, RED Hot Topics Star, Temilola Young and Eso Dike. In her address at the event, the Executive Producer of REDTV, Bola Atta, while welcoming the UBA Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu, to the premiere, spoke about the passion and drive behind UBA’s continuous support of the creative industry, adding that the bank is always on the look-out for innovative ways to enable more youths build upon their talents and embrace their creative side. She said: “UBA remains committed to growing the creative industry through its lifestyle channel – REDTV and we are really thrilled with the journey thus far. At REDTV, we are focused on creating a platform where young people can meet, create and harness their art.”

