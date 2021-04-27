Business

UBA’s REDTV’s TMC named Web Series of the Year 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Men’s Club (TMC), Africa’s highly anticipated online series powered by the United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, has emerged the winner of Gage’s Awards’ Web Series of the Year 2020.

 

According to a statement, following a thorough audit by the organisers of the awards, TMC, which was nominated alongside four other popular online shows, clinched the highly coveted award and was announced as the winner in an elaborate virtual event, which was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Now in its third season,

 

TMC is one of the top hits from REDTV, producers of other popular shows like Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, Assistant Madams, RedHot Topics, Hotel Boutique and a host of other entertaining content.

 

The Men’s Club has enjoyed a huge following since its launch in 2018, taking viewers on a rollercoaster ride with Africa’s hottest screen men – Ayoola Ayoola, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim and Baaj Adegbule. Their adventure, filled with love, friendship, fear, betrayal and Romance, has had viewers clamoring for more.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Maiden CIO awards honours Nigerian tech executives

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Men and women working behind the scenes to drive technology use in various firms in Nigeria were recently recognised at the maiden Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards. The winners of the awards, who were said to have distinguished themselves by deepening technology use at their various organisations, were selected by a jury of tech experts […]
Business

PMI: Manufacturers reduce purchases as inflation soars

Posted on Author Anna Okon

Contrary to expectations that manufacturers would buy more stocks during inflation, data from the December 2020 Purchasing Managers’ Index have indicated that manufacturers bought less stock than the previous month even as the inflation figure rose higher.   A research by Alex Raji that used CBN data from 1981 to 2011 established that increase in […]
Business

SEC to sustain capital market master plan’s implementation

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The continued implementation of the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan will be one of the major focus of the new management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the new SEC DG, Lamido Yuguda, has said. Yuguda resumed on Monday July 6 alongside the executive commissioners, Reginald Karawusa, Ibrahim Boyi and Dayo Obisan. The new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica