UBA’s REDTV’s TMC named Web Series of the Year 2020

The Men’s Club (TMC), Africa’s highly anticipated online series powered by the United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, has emerged the winner of Gage’s Awards’ Web Series of the Year 2020.

According to a statement, following a thorough audit by the organisers of the awards, TMC, which was nominated alongside four other popular online shows, clinched the highly coveted award and was announced as the winner in an elaborate virtual event, which was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Now in its third season,

TMC is one of the top hits from REDTV, producers of other popular shows like Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, Assistant Madams, RedHot Topics, Hotel Boutique and a host of other entertaining content.

The Men’s Club has enjoyed a huge following since its launch in 2018, taking viewers on a rollercoaster ride with Africa’s hottest screen men – Ayoola Ayoola, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim and Baaj Adegbule. Their adventure, filled with love, friendship, fear, betrayal and Romance, has had viewers clamoring for more.

