UBEB tasks NGOs to come to aid of schools in FCT

The Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), FCT, Abuja, has charged non-governmental organisations to come to the aid of schools within the Territory by donating basic facilities lacking in the schools.

The Board made the call while inaugurating a sickbay donated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Queen Agnes Foundation, (QAF), to Junior Secondary School (JSS) Kurudu, Abuja.

Inaugurating the facility at Kurudu, a suburb in the FCT, Friday, the Board also urged other NGOs to emulate the patriotic gesture demonstrated by QAF.

Deputy Director in Charge of Academic Support Services, UBEB, Mr Bashir Abubarka, while inaugurating the facility, commended the efforts of the NGO to provide the sickbay.

He urged other NGOs as well as well-meaning Nigerians to take a cue from the Queen Agnes Foundation, and assist other schools within the FCT with such basic facilities.

“I represent FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB). We sincerely appreciate the NGO for equipping the sickbay for our children,” he said.

Responding to a plea by the school’s principal for a professional to handle the sickbay, Abubakar pledged to facilitate the process for personnel that would run the clinic.

