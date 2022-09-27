News

UBEC: 150m children with disabilities globally

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said the development of a document that will present the clear guidelines required to perform the assigned roles in the National Policy on Inclusive Education in Nigeria (NPIEN) is very critical.

 

Bobboyi who disclosed this in his opening remarks at a workshop on the development of an inclusive education framework in Nigeria in Nasarawa disclosed that there are between 93 and 150 million children with different categories of disabilities in the world.

He said: “I am pleased to welcome you all to this very important occasion of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and to inform you that I am well pleased today because it marks the beginning of a new paradigm shift in the implementation of Special Education Intervention Funds in Basic Education Institutions in Nigeria.

“Hence, today’s activity is very important to the Commission because we need to develop a document that will present the clear guidelines required to perform the assigned roles in the NPIEN.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Terrorists give FG seven-day ultimatum on kidnapped train passengers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The terrorists, who carried out the March 28, 2022 attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train and abducted over 100 passengers, have given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to release their children detained at an orphanage in in Jimeta, in Adamawa State. The bandits chillingly threatened to start killing their victims after the expiration of […]
News

Aiboni commends Lagos Women Run organisers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The first woman Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company Plc, Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, has sent messages of commendations to the organisers of the only women run in sub-sahara Africa, the Lagos Women Run, headed by Ms. Tayo Popoola.   The Shell Petroleum Plc boss, expressed her delight on the professional manner the run was […]
News

2023: Again, Jandor rejects APC overtures as Lagos4Lagos Movement sacks chair over alleged sabotage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a bid to forestall the activities of fifth columnists in its ranks, the Apex leadership of the Lagos4Lagos Movement has officially ratified the sack of its chairman, Prince Sunday Ajayi, over alleged sabotage and anti-group activities. Ajayi, one of the seasoned politicians that defected initially from the ruling All Progressives (APC) with the Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica