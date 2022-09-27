UBEC: 150m children with disabilities globally

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said the development of a document that will present the clear guidelines required to perform the assigned roles in the National Policy on Inclusive Education in Nigeria (NPIEN) is very critical.

Bobboyi who disclosed this in his opening remarks at a workshop on the development of an inclusive education framework in Nigeria in Nasarawa disclosed that there are between 93 and 150 million children with different categories of disabilities in the world.

He said: “I am pleased to welcome you all to this very important occasion of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and to inform you that I am well pleased today because it marks the beginning of a new paradigm shift in the implementation of Special Education Intervention Funds in Basic Education Institutions in Nigeria.

“Hence, today’s activity is very important to the Commission because we need to develop a document that will present the clear guidelines required to perform the assigned roles in the NPIEN.”

