UBEC adopts new basic education strategies in North-East

Determined to introduce basic education subjects in the North-East geopolitical zone, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the adoption of new strategies aimed at identifying and addressing existing gaps in education in the zone. UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, who made this known while receiving a high-powered committee on the reform of Tsangaya system of education in Borno State, said rather than construct big structures, the commission was consulting with the Alarammas to identify their essential needs with the proviso that they would accept the introduction of basic education subjects. Other strategies taken included the establishment of a six-member state implementation team consisting of SUBEB appointees in the majority, to among others, assist in the planning and implementation of all projects to be carried out in the state.

Also to be undertaken were infrastructural development projects, which included the construction of two or four classrooms and hostel, supply of vocational equipment, toilets and water, teaching of Basic Education in IQTE schools, deployment of Basic Education teachers by SUBEB, addressing the feeding problems of the Almajirai and the distribution of textbooks to IQTE schools. Bobboyi, who said the Alarammas were also enjoined to sustain the IQTE programme and facilitate ownership by the benefiting communities, said the commission in collaboration with Borno SUBEB had identified 25 Tsanga yal Almajiri cen

