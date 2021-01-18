Education

UBEC adopts new basic education strategies in North East 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 

 

…advocates girls’ education to foster national devt

In renewed efforts to introduce basic education subjects in the North East, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has begun the adoption of new strategies, aimed at identifying and addressing existing gaps.

 

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr, Hamid Bobboyi, who made this known while receiving a high powered committee on reform of Tsangaya system of education in Borno State, said rather than construct big structures, the Commission was consulting with the Alarammas to identify their essential needs with the provision they would accept the introduction of Basic Education subjects.

 

Other strategies taken includes the establishment of a six-member state implementation team consisting of  SUBEB appointees as the majority, to among others, assist in the planning and implementation of all projects to be carried out in the state.

 

Also to be undertaken are infrastructural development which includes:

construction of two or four classroom and hostel, supply of vocational equipment, toilets and water, teaching of Basic Education in IQTE school, deployment of Basic Education teachers by SUBEB, addressing the feeding problems of the Almajirai and distribution of textbooks to IQTE schools.

 

Bobboyi, who said the Alarammas were also enjoined to sustain the IQTE programme and facilitate ownership by the benefitting community, said the Commission in collaboration with Borno SUBEB has identified 25 Tsanga yal Almajiri centers in Borno State to be supplied with financial grants to improve their infrastructures.

