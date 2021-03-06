UBEC chair lauds Ortom’s commitment to basic education

The Chairman, Governing Board of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof. Adamu Kyuka, yesterday lauded the commitment of Governor Samuel Ortom to the development of education in the state. Kyuka, who gave the commendation at the Government House in Makurdi, during a courtesy visit, said he was impressed with the facelift given to primary schools in the state by the Ortom administration.

He described as impressive, the numerous schools the present administration has reconstructed in urban and rural areas of the state. The UBEC Board Chair man described Governor Ortom as a visionary leader who has placed education on the front burner of development.

Ortom in a response, restated the importance his administration attaches to basic education and reaffirmed his commitment to making tertiary education strong, secondary education stronger and primary education strongest. He described UBEC as one agency of the federal government which has excelled in its mandate, giving assurance that Benue would sustain its partnership with the commission. The governor expressed the willingness of his administration to put school teachers on first line charge of wages as funds would permit and commended those who have chosen the teaching profession as builders of the society.

