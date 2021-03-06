News

UBEC chair lauds Ortom’s commitment to basic education

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Chairman, Governing Board of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof. Adamu Kyuka, yesterday lauded the commitment of Governor Samuel Ortom to the development of education in the state. Kyuka, who gave the commendation at the Government House in Makurdi, during a courtesy visit, said he was impressed with the facelift given to primary schools in the state by the Ortom administration.

He described as impressive, the numerous schools the present administration has reconstructed in urban and rural areas of the state. The UBEC Board Chair man described Governor Ortom as a visionary leader who has placed education on the front burner of development.

Ortom in a response, restated the importance his administration attaches to basic education and reaffirmed his commitment to making tertiary education strong, secondary education stronger and primary education strongest. He described UBEC as one agency of the federal government which has excelled in its mandate, giving assurance that Benue would sustain its partnership with the commission. The governor expressed the willingness of his administration to put school teachers on first line charge of wages as funds would permit and commended those who have chosen the teaching profession as builders of the society.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Purported defection of Ihedioha, others to APC is fake news – PDP

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has dismissed insinuations on the social media that former Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha,and some notable leaders of the PDP have concluded plans to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The spokesman of the PDP in Imo, Ogubundu Nwadike, said the party was careful not […]
News

Tallen: Constitution review must include women’s views

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

  Following a process by the National Assembly to review the 1999 Constitution, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has said that women’s views must be included for the constitution to be a representative of the citizenry.   Tallen, who made this known at a live broadcast on Arise Television during a Women in Governance […]
News

World Bank approves $500m for Nigeria’s power sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has approved a $500 million loan to improve access to electricity in Nigeria and expand the metered network of power distributors. The money will help distribution companies, “make necessary investments to rehabilitate networks, install electric meters for more accurate customer billing and to improve quality of service for those already connected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica