UBEC considers new implementation strategies

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), is considering instituting new dimension strategies in basic education in the country. Executive Secretary of the commission Dr. Hamid Boboyi, spoke at a 2-day interactive meeting of the department of special programs with SUBEB special Education desk officers in Abuja.

He noted that with the right attitude and commitment, the initiative could be executed with a high degree of outcome to meet Nigeria’s socioeconomic development and international standards of education that would make Nigeria and Nigerian children equal among their peers. According to him, technical experts have been carefully selected to kick start the programme, with the view to ensure a clearer understanding of the principles of inclusive education in terms of whole-school planning.

