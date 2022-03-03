News

UBEC, COREN partner on project execution

Author Regina Otokpa

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to ensure proper execution of projects and quality delivery. UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who spoke while signing the MoU yesterday in Abuja, said COREN would engage in monitoring of the commission’s projects at least twice a month once the project started. He said: “We have been giving money in the form of matching grants, instincts, and much of these monies that have been given to states have been used for infrastructure.

“There are times we have real challenges in the quality of infrastructure, but it is our hope that the journey we began with COREN will help us deliver the quality projects that we all yearn for and that can serve Nigeria’s energy.” Registrar of COREN, Prof. Joseph Odigure, said resident engineers would be in charge of monitoring projects in the respective states.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

