UBEC earmarks N2bn for 2022 personnel audit

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has earmarked the sum of N2 billion for the conduct of the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA), which has commenced in 17 states of the country, with focus on the South East and South-South.

Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, who made this disclosure while addressing newsmen in Abuja, said the 2022 NPA would be carried out in two phases. According to him, the Northern phase covering 19 states and the Fed- eral Capital Territory was scheduled to begin on July 4 and end on Saturday, July 23. Bobboyi, who acknowledged that the absence of credible data had remained a major challenge in basic education implementation for a long time, stressed that the NPA data must be regularly updated if it must continue to be useful as a planning tool.

The executive secretary said the enumerators would visit all basic education institutions in the country, including public, private, approved, unapproved, registered and unregistered schools, to collect basic information on schools and personnel.

