UBEC expends N10bn on teacher professional development annually

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has said a minimum of N10 billion is released every year, for teachers’ professional development.

 

This came as the Executive Secretary of UBEC,  Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made an appeal to stakeholders in the education sector,  to support the Federal Government in  strengthening the quality of teaching and learning at the basic level of education, to enable Nigeria have graduates who were globally competitive.

 

A statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol, David Apeh, noted that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic including closure of schools for months, the Commission played its part in providing support for e-learning and other responses to the pandemic.

According to Bobboyi, the Commission in realization of the importance of teachers in the provision of quality education, designated 10 per cent of the entire amount received from the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) towards teachers’ development, adding that the quality of teaching in the classroom was dependent on the quality of available teachers.

 

He said: “We remain the biggest teacher development agency in the country; not even the National Teachers’ Institute or any other agency.

 

“UBEC’s 10 per cent of the entire amount that is received from the Consolidated Revenue Fund is designated for Teacher Professional Development through the States Universal Basic Education Boards. That is something that is very important for us to realise that we pump in a minimum of N10 billion every year for Teacher Professional Development in this country.”

 

The UBEC boss, however, lamented that one  major challenge faced by the Commission was getting qualified teachers to teach the children whose parents want them to study a professional course such as Medicine, Law, Economics, Engineering and a host of others.

 

