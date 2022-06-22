UBEC faults editorial on unutilised N110bn intervention fund

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has faulted an editorial by a national daily on non-utilisation of about N110 billion in interventio funds by states as of 2021, with the money being left in the coffers of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs). A statement by UBEC’s Head, Public Relations, David Apeh, yesterday condemned the editorial. It said: “This is not only a misrepresentation of comments made by the Executive Secretary of UBEC at a briefing to flag off the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) but a mischievous of the way of distorting facts to put the Commission in a bad light. “The authors also falsely alleged corruption at UBEC and called for a thorough investigation and the culprits brought to book by the government while also talking about undue politicisation of UBEC Funds. “These are false and baseless allegations that cannot be substantiated because the current management of UBEC and indeed the Executive Secretary has continued to run the affairs of the Commission in an open and transparent manner.”
Related Articles
Buhari: ECOWAS common currency in serious jeopardy
…says regional bloc at a crossroads President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned that the ambition for Eco regional currency could be in ‘serious jeopardy’ unless member states complied with agreed processes of reaching the collective goal. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also expressed concern over the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bandits’ Attack: Zamfara community trains on early warning signals
A non-governmental organisation, Cleen Foundation, has trained communities in Zamfara State on early warning signals of possible attacks by bandits with a view to secure early response from related authorities in order to ensure timely and needed measures aimed at saving innocent lives. Speaking during the openingceremonyof theestablishmentof EarlyWarning/Early Response (EWER) stakeholders’ forum and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
WHO approves malaria vaccine roll out in Africa after pilot
In order to tackle malaria, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the roll out of a malaria vaccine, called the RTS,S – across sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission. The development comes after the success of the pilot immunisation programmes which proved effective six years ago in Ghana, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)