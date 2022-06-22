News

UBEC faults editorial on unutilised N110bn intervention fund

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has faulted an editorial by a national daily on non-utilisation of about N110 billion in interventio funds by states as of 2021, with the money being left in the coffers of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs). A statement by UBEC’s Head, Public Relations, David Apeh, yesterday condemned the editorial. It said: “This is not only a misrepresentation of comments made by the Executive Secretary of UBEC at a briefing to flag off the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) but a mischievous of the way of distorting facts to put the Commission in a bad light. “The authors also falsely alleged corruption at UBEC and called for a thorough investigation and the culprits brought to book by the government while also talking about undue politicisation of UBEC Funds. “These are false and baseless allegations that cannot be substantiated because the current management of UBEC and indeed the Executive Secretary has continued to run the affairs of the Commission in an open and transparent manner.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: ECOWAS common currency in serious jeopardy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says regional bloc at a crossroads President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned that the ambition for Eco regional currency could be in ‘serious jeopardy’ unless member states complied with agreed processes of reaching the collective goal. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also expressed concern over the […]
News

Bandits’ Attack: Zamfara community trains on early warning signals

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusa u

A non-governmental organisation, Cleen Foundation, has trained communities in Zamfara State on early warning signals of possible attacks by bandits with a view to secure early response from related authorities in order to ensure timely and needed measures aimed at saving innocent lives.   Speaking during the openingceremonyof theestablishmentof EarlyWarning/Early Response (EWER) stakeholders’ forum and […]
News

WHO approves malaria vaccine roll out in Africa after pilot

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

In order to tackle malaria, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the roll out of a malaria vaccine, called the RTS,S – across sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission. The development comes after the success of the pilot immunisation programmes which proved effective six years ago in Ghana, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica