UBEC faults editorial on unutilised N110bn intervention fund

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has faulted an editorial by a national daily on non-utilisation of about N110 billion in interventio funds by states as of 2021, with the money being left in the coffers of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs). A statement by UBEC’s Head, Public Relations, David Apeh, yesterday condemned the editorial. It said: “This is not only a misrepresentation of comments made by the Executive Secretary of UBEC at a briefing to flag off the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) but a mischievous of the way of distorting facts to put the Commission in a bad light. “The authors also falsely alleged corruption at UBEC and called for a thorough investigation and the culprits brought to book by the government while also talking about undue politicisation of UBEC Funds. “These are false and baseless allegations that cannot be substantiated because the current management of UBEC and indeed the Executive Secretary has continued to run the affairs of the Commission in an open and transparent manner.”

