UBEC Grant: Reps’ cttee lauds Kwara’s efficiency

Kwara State Government has again been lauded for its efficient use of the basic education grants, as well as for the administration’s determination to improve the standard of education in the state. The commendation, which was made yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital, by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Basic Education and Services, came barely one month after UBEC itself had singled the state out for excellent utilisation of the grants, a feat the body noted was a clear departure from the past when the grants were diverted, resulting in official blacklist of the state for at least seven years (2013-2019). The Committee specifically applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for quality service delivery seen in the management of the Universal Basic Education Commission matching grants, saying the state deserves a pat on the back for the quality of the schools and other facilities funded from the money so far accessed. “What we have seen so far in Kwara is of high quality and satisfactory.

There is evidence of focus and commitment, and a clear interest in promoting basic education and empowering our children to survive in an increasingly complex technology driven global system,” Chairman of the Committee Prof. Julius Ihonvbere said. Flanked by other members of the ad-hoc committee, Ihonvbere was speaking as the committee wrapped its two-day oversight visit to Kwara State to inspect the completed and ongoing UBEC-SUBEB projects. He added: “I think the best way to appreciate what is going on is to have the proper understanding of how it used to be, and we’ve seen a lot in Kwara.’’

