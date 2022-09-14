News

UBEC Grant: Reps’ cttee lauds Kwara’s efficiency

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Government has again been lauded for its efficient use of the basic education grants, as well as for the administration’s determination to improve the standard of education in the state. The commendation, which was made yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital, by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Basic Education and Services, came barely one month after UBEC itself had singled the state out for excellent utilisation of the grants, a feat the body noted was a clear departure from the past when the grants were diverted, resulting in official blacklist of the state for at least seven years (2013-2019). The Committee specifically applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for quality service delivery seen in the management of the Universal Basic Education Commission matching grants, saying the state deserves a pat on the back for the quality of the schools and other facilities funded from the money so far accessed. “What we have seen so far in Kwara is of high quality and satisfactory.

There is evidence of focus and commitment, and a clear interest in promoting basic education and empowering our children to survive in an increasingly complex technology driven global system,” Chairman of the Committee Prof. Julius Ihonvbere said. Flanked by other members of the ad-hoc committee, Ihonvbere was speaking as the committee wrapped its two-day oversight visit to Kwara State to inspect the completed and ongoing UBEC-SUBEB projects. He added: “I think the best way to appreciate what is going on is to have the proper understanding of how it used to be, and we’ve seen a lot in Kwara.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers residents brace for another flooding season

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

When it rained recently in Port Harcourt, some motorists on Ozuoba-NTA Road struggled to drive through the mass of water that had gathered on the road. Also, some adjoining streets along that road were flooded, while a few buildings used mainly for commercial activities took in some water. Yet, it was not a heavy rain; […]
News

2023: We’re behind you, Kebbi delegates assure Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delegates for the forth coming PDP primaries have assured Mr. Peter Obi of their support to him. Speaking at the PDP Secretariat at Bernin Kebbi yesterday, during the visit of Obi to the state as part of his nationwide consultations, the Kebbi State PDP Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa Kalgo, said that he like many other […]
News

JUST IN: UAE Stops Airlines From Boarding Nigerian Passengers To Dubai

Posted on Author Reporter

  The diplomatic crisis between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is getting worse as the latter has stopped foreign airlines from airlifting Nigerians to its destination (Dubai). Information gleamed by our correspondent Monday morning indicated that Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Air and other international airlines going to Dubai from their bases refused to board […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica