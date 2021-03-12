News

UBEC: N41bn matching grant yet to be accessed by 36 states, FCT

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) yesterday said that a matching grant of N41.06 billion was yet to be accessed by the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as at March 8, this year. UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, made this known in Abuja during an oversight visit to the commission by the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education. He explained that out of the N184.8 billion made available by the commission, only N143 billion was accessed by states and the FCT from 2017 to 2020. Bobboyi, who said no state had accessed the 2020 matching grant, said only Ogun State, was yet to access its 2018 allocation while 10 other states had also not taken delivery of their 2019 grants as of March 8.

He listed the states to include Kebbi, Niger, Ogun,Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Edo, Abia and Lagos, but added that Abia, Lagos and Kebbi, had in a few days lodged their payments. While decrying the poor state of the basic education sector, which he said was bedevilled with several challenges, Bobboyi said UBEC was appropriated N29.7 billion in the 2020 budget for capital projects with N1.3 billion for Federal Teachers Scheme; Constituency Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) – N2.8 billion and Constituency projects (Capital) – N25.6 billion.

The UBEC boss, who also revealed that only N29.75 billion (99.2 per cent) was released to the commission as at December 2020, said with the capital releases, the commission awarded contracts to the tune of N27.5 billion for 2,895 constituency projects across the country, adding that 939 of such projects had been completed while 1,956 were on-going. The projects, according to him, included classroom construction, classroom renovation and supplies of education items, among several others.

He said: “At least 30 states and the FCT have implemented their 2018 (matching grant projects), six states namely; Anambra, Imo, Kaduna, Kwara, Ogun and Plateau are yet to implement theirs, and eight states have implemented their 2019 matching grants projects, 28 states and FCT are yet to implement theirs. In 2020, no state implemented the matching grants projects.” Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, said the team was at UBEC to assess its activities in line with the mandate of the Senate.

