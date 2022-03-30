News Top Stories

UBEC: Pupils in 50% of schools in Nigeria sit on floors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

joke…seeks consolidated revenue review from 2% to 4%

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education C o m m i s s i o n (UBEC), Hamid Bobboyi, has revealed that over 50 per cent of pupils in Nigeria are forced to sit on the floor due to a lack of furniture. According to him, the emerging constraints in basic education delivery may necessitate an increase in the consolidated revenue funds from the current two percent to four percent.

Bobboyi made the disclosure at a one-day Civil Society Organisations CSO-Legislative Round Table Meeting on Tuesday in Abuja. Some National and State Houses of Assembly members were in attendance. Stressing the enormity of challenges in the basic education subsector, he appealed to the Executive and Legislative arms of government to consider a review of the consolidated revenue funds from the current two percent to four percent. The UBEC chief added that the security challenges facing the country are fast expanding to schools and that the rising student population also poses an urgent need for teaching facilities.

He said: “While the children of the rich who are merely 20 percent of the population can afford to garner resources for private schools, the less privileged constituting 80 percent are stuck with the public institutions.” Bobboyi urged civil society organisations, the media, and other critical stakeholders to help the government to bridge the gaps in learning and teaching processes, especially at the basic school level. Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic Education, represented by Senator Frank Ibiziem, decried the failure of the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) to sustain some UBEC- initiated projects such as Classroom Libraries earlier introduced by the commission in all constituencies. While commending UBEC for the construction of classrooms, he lamented the poor maintenance culture, noting that there is no school in the country that does not have a dilapidated block.

He called for a rapid response initiative to commence repairs of dilapidated schools and pledged the Senate’s support for any move by the commission towards ensuring the provision of a good learning environment for students. A representative of MacArthur Foundation, Mr Dayo Olaoye, called on stakeholders to review the impact of the country’s annual budget on education, stressing that it was not enough that Nigeria is increasing its budget for the sector. “As we think about reforms, let us think beyond buildings that have been delivered, let us start thinking about how many children have been brought to school,” he said. He emphasized the need for accountability in the educational sector, noting that in addition to vertical accountability, there was a need to entrench horizontal accountability whereby the office of the accountant general strengthened other accounting offices to ensure transparency in the sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FBN HoldCo Chairmanship: CBN okays Abdullahi as Babalola’s successor

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has okayed the appointment of Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi as non-executive Director of First Bank Holding Plc and Chairman of the company to replace Mr. Remi Balalola. The CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi disclosed late on Friday, December 17, 2021, that the Bank had been duly notified of the […]
News

Only 73 out of 900 MDAs complying with FOI, says Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…says Official Secret Act hampering implementation The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Freedom of Information (FOI), Rep. Cornelius Nnaji, has said that only 73 out of the over 900 public institutions in the country are complying with the provision of FOI Act on the disclosure of information. Speaking at the 10th […]
News

Senate confirms Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya, as the new Chief of Army Staff. The red chamber took the decision following the consideration of the report of its joint committee on Defence and Army led by senators Aliyu Wamakko and Ali Ndume. The President of the Senate had on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica