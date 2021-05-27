News

UBEC to build 17 smart schools in states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has revealed plans to commence the construction of 17 additional smart schools in states yet to benefit from such intervention. UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, said 20 of the smart schools were already completed, while construction work on the remaining 17 would commence in the next one month.

Bobboyi, who gave a breakdown of the cost of constructing the schools, said each of the seven smart schools located in the six geopolitical zones of the country was constructed at approximately N600 million while N350 million each would be spent on constructing model smart schools in each state of the federation. He said: “At the moment, we have seven zonal smart schools, representing all the geopolitical zones in the country; we have also started the construction of the state models and so far we have constructed two in each of the geopolitical zones and one extra in the North West, because of the number of states there and the population. “So far, we have 20; our hope is that in the next one month we will ensure that the remaining states that do not have the model schools have them; the construction will start very soon.”

The UBEC boss noted that although the smart schools were aimed at ensuring children in the country compete effectively in the 21st Century, e-learning had become an integral part of the school system in many countries, and Nigeria could not afford to be left behind. According to him, private schools in the country were already providing elearning facilities for their pupils, and the government was pushing hard to ensure that pupils in public schools had e-learning facilities irrespective of whether they can afford to pay for them.

While disclosing a collaboration with state governments to make the model schools a paradigm to be replicated, he said the commission was in discussion with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Internet service providers and other stakeholders to ensure internet connectivity in the schools.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if U.S. troops leave before a power-sharing deal is reached between the warring sides, a news report said on Friday. Such a takeover potentially would allow al Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, the […]
News Top Stories

Blasphemy: S’Court judgment backs singer’s death sentence –Lawyers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Muhammad Kabir Kano   The Kano branch of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN), on Saturday explained why a 22-year-old singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif convicted for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW) must die, saying the verdict is being backed by a previous Supreme Court judgment.   The lawyers argued that the Judge of the […]
News

$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Lawyers, NGOs accuse Shell of smear campaign against AITEO

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

An association of lawyers, as well eight non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have accused Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of pursuing smear campaign against AITEO Eastern E&P Company Ltd and its executives. A statement signed by Tochukwu Ohazuruike Esq and Mallam Kabiru Yusuf on behalf of the two groups, after a joint press conference in Abuja, described […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica