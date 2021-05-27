UBEC to build 17 smart schools in states

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has revealed plans to commence the construction of 17 additional smart schools in states yet to benefit from such intervention. UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, said 20 of the smart schools were already completed, while construction work on the remaining 17 would commence in the next one month.

Bobboyi, who gave a breakdown of the cost of constructing the schools, said each of the seven smart schools located in the six geopolitical zones of the country was constructed at approximately N600 million while N350 million each would be spent on constructing model smart schools in each state of the federation. He said: “At the moment, we have seven zonal smart schools, representing all the geopolitical zones in the country; we have also started the construction of the state models and so far we have constructed two in each of the geopolitical zones and one extra in the North West, because of the number of states there and the population. “So far, we have 20; our hope is that in the next one month we will ensure that the remaining states that do not have the model schools have them; the construction will start very soon.”

The UBEC boss noted that although the smart schools were aimed at ensuring children in the country compete effectively in the 21st Century, e-learning had become an integral part of the school system in many countries, and Nigeria could not afford to be left behind. According to him, private schools in the country were already providing elearning facilities for their pupils, and the government was pushing hard to ensure that pupils in public schools had e-learning facilities irrespective of whether they can afford to pay for them.

While disclosing a collaboration with state governments to make the model schools a paradigm to be replicated, he said the commission was in discussion with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Internet service providers and other stakeholders to ensure internet connectivity in the schools.

